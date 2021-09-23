Anderson
Simmons Friday Night Dance, doors open, 7 p.m.; dance, 8-11 p.m.; Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
The Doo (part of the Anderson Summer Concert series), 7:30 p.m.; Dickmann Town Centre, 12th and Meridian streets.
Anderson High School Band Encore Performance, 8 p.m.; concessions available, 6-7:30 p.m; AHS, Collier Field, 4610 S. Madison Ave.
Daleville
“Hocus Pocus,” movie in the park, 8 p.m.; Daleville Splash Pad Park, 8019 S. Walnut St. Sponsored by the Daleville-Salem Township Fire Protection Territory.
Middletown
Fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
High Street Band, 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. Henry County Road 625N.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.