Anderson

Simmons Friday Night Dance, doors open, 7 p.m.; dance, 8-11 p.m.; Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

The Doo (part of the Anderson Summer Concert series), 7:30 p.m.; Dickmann Town Centre, 12th and Meridian streets.

Anderson High School Band Encore Performance, 8 p.m.; concessions available, 6-7:30 p.m; AHS, Collier Field, 4610 S. Madison Ave.

Daleville

“Hocus Pocus,” movie in the park, 8 p.m.; Daleville Splash Pad Park, 8019 S. Walnut St. Sponsored by the Daleville-Salem Township Fire Protection Territory.

Middletown

Fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

High Street Band, 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. Henry County Road 625N.

