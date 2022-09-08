Anderson
Friends of the Library book sale 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
On Air! 7 p.m. at T.M. Nortons Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
“Nightfall” 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
The Second Annual Parkfest 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Barnhart Field at Falls Park, 460 Falls Park Drive.
Tipton
Tipton Pork Festival 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Tipton County Courthouse, 101 E. Jefferson St.