Anderson
Gold City gospel concert, 7 p.m. at Main Street Church of God, 4211 S. Main St.
“Nightfall” 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
The Doo, part of the Summer Concert Series, 7:30 p.m. at Dickmann Park, 1135 Meridian St.
Alexandria
Farmers & Artists Market 3 to 7 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.
Pendleton
Pendleton Falls Creek Heritage Fair 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Falls Park.
Tipton
53rd annual Tipton Pork Festival 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., 101 E. Jefferson St.
Makers Market 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bliss Barn, 8271 S. 100E.
Muncie
Fall Harvest Tractor Show 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cammack Station, 9200 W. Jackson St.
Noblesville
Book signing with Rasheed Newson 2 to 4 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 17070 Mercantile Blvd.
Trippin Billies (Dave Matthews Band Tribute) 7 to 10 p.m. at Federal Hill Commons, 175 Logan St.