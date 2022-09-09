Anderson

Gold City gospel concert, 7 p.m. at Main Street Church of God, 4211 S. Main St.

“Nightfall” 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.

The Doo, part of the Summer Concert Series, 7:30 p.m. at Dickmann Park, 1135 Meridian St.

Alexandria

Farmers & Artists Market 3 to 7 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.

Pendleton

Pendleton Falls Creek Heritage Fair 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Falls Park.

Tipton

53rd annual Tipton Pork Festival 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., 101 E. Jefferson St.

Makers Market 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bliss Barn, 8271 S. 100E.

Muncie

Fall Harvest Tractor Show 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cammack Station, 9200 W. Jackson St.

Noblesville

Book signing with Rasheed Newson 2 to 4 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 17070 Mercantile Blvd.

Trippin Billies (Dave Matthews Band Tribute) 7 to 10 p.m. at Federal Hill Commons, 175 Logan St.

