PERU — Greet the morning with bald eagles at Mississinewa Lake’s annual Sunrise Eagle Watch on Jan. 18.
Meet at Mississinewa’s Miami State Recreation Area (SRA) boat launch at 6:30 a.m. to caravan to the largest documented bald eagle roost in Indiana. Participants should dress for the weather and bring binoculars, cameras, and spotting scopes.
After the eagle watch, have breakfast with birds from Salamonie Raptor Center back at Miami SRA for a free-will donation at 9 a.m.
Registration is required by calling 260-468-2127. Accessible parking available at the roost, make requests during registration.
Mississinewa Lake is at 4673 S. 625E, Peru, 46970.
For more information on other programs from Upper Wabash Interpretive Services, see dnr.IN.gov/uwis or Facebook.com/UpperWabash.
