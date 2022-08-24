ANDERSON — “Addiction affects everyone” is a message Lisa Dotson Hall wants to send via her film, “The Addict’s Wake,” a documentary about the success of Brown County, Indiana, in its ongoing fight against substance abuse.
Hall and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield will host a free screening at the Paramount Theatre on Sept. 8. The event will begin with refreshments at 5:30 p.m.; the screening will follow at 6 p.m.
Hall hopes attitudes toward those with substance abuse issues will change, saying addicts are our neighbors, not simply “those people over there.”
“In every aspect of our lives, this issue is penetrating our systems, their costs and ability to function," she said.
Opioid abuse cost Indiana $823.5 million in terms of healthcare, $389.8 million in criminal justice and $823.6 million in lost production in 2017, according to a CDC report.
The Anderson/Madison County screening is the first stop of a five-county rollout; other stops will be in Porter, Shelby, Vanderburgh and Wayne counties.
Hall and her company, Glory Girl Productions, have won several awards at various film festivals, including Heartland International Film Festival. Attending the festival was former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams.
“We must continue to highlight stories like this in order to lower stigma, provide treatment and make sure we have prevention programs in schools at an early age,” Adams said in a review. “I loved the example in the film.”
After the screening, there will be a Q&A session featuring Hall, director Michael Husain and a representative from Anthem. Hall hopes this will be a time for the community to discuss the issue and possible solutions.
Promoting actionable solutions from the grassroots, Hall said, is one of her goals for the film. Hall remembered Indiana Sen. Eric Koch. R-Bedford, saying substance abuse would have to be solved by communities. Koch said government could help but wouldn’t be as effective.
“It has to start with the community. The community and all the stakeholders have to come together to assess resources and create strategies to combat substance use disorder. And where there is lack, the entities can apply for grants through federal and state opportunities,” she said.
Those struggling with substance use disorder can contact the national hotline at 1-800-662-4357 or log onto findtreatment.gov to find local resources.
For information about the film, visit theaddictswake.com.