Hamilton Review 2: Pierre Jean Gonzalez as Alexander Hamilton is instructed to write the farewell speech for George Washington (Marcus Choi) in “Hamilton” now in performance through May 7 at the Murat Theatre in Indianapolis. Submitted photo.
If you go
What: The Tony-winning musical “Hamilton”
Where: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre, 502 North New Jersey Street, Indianapolis
When: Now through May 7
Tickets: Broadway In Indianapolis, Ticketmaster, and the Old National Centre box office are the only official ticketing providers. Patrons can check official channels at www.BroadwayInIndianapolis.com or (800) 982-2787 for late release seats which may become available at short notice.
Scott L. Miley
For CNHI News Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — By now, we might think we know what the Tony-winning musical “Hamilton” has in store for us.
At least I thought I did.
We already know that the {span}Lin-Manuel Miranda{/span}-penned show tells the story of Alexander Hamilton through a multi-cultural cast. We follow the often-brash Nevis-born two-timing husband who established a future for our banking system as the first Treasury Secretary. Oh, and who was also killed in a duel.
When I’ve seen the show I focused on the roles of women. There is still rich depth in their emotions. And the last character to address the audience is Hamilton’s wife, Eliza, a final nod to one female’s sense of mission in life.
Beyond all of the reviewers’ already-stated opinions, “Hamilton” is still awe-inspiring.
The fact that Miranda was able to pack so much history and romance (actually a romance with history) and characterizations into a succinct two hours and 45 minutes stage show is rather incredible.
Choreography, perhaps the co-star in this, is almost always guiding songs. There is so much to capture that only an often rapid-fire hip-hop musical could contain it all.
The show, currently in performance at the Murat Theatre in Indianapolis through May 7, honors all this.
There’s the scathing heartbreak of “Burn” (my favorite) when Hamilton’s wife learns of his extramarital adventures. Nikisha Williams as Eliza shines on this song compared to other efforts when her strength isn’t as evident.
There’s a father’s misjudged faith in human honor in “Blow Us All Away” co-sung by Pierre Jean Gonzalez as the title character. Gonzalez is occasionally overshadowed by the excellent orchestra and either he needs to face the audience more or work on projection.
And, also as expected, the ensemble’s backing vocal grows in its warning against immorality in “Say No to This.”
Of special note, Marcus Choi as George Washington sings like the leader of a nation; he exemplifies the pressure that Washington is facing. Choi and Blaine Alden Krauss as Aaron Burr are physically and vocally commanding. Krauss’ tenor is crisp and assertive, enough so that audience members might root for Burr in the first act.
Don’t overlook Lencia Kebede as Eliza’s sister Angelica. Even when she rolls out words rap-like in giving the “Satisfied” wedding toast, every syllable sounds sweet and translucent.
It is through these performances that “Hamilton” renews its awe-inspiring spectacle and proves that repeat audiences don’t always know what to expect.