INDIANAPOLIS – There is the famous saying that a picture is worth a thousand words and Dorothea Lange’s pictures taken during the depression era speak volumes.
A traveling exhibition of her photographs is taking place at the Eiteljorg Museum at 500 W Washington St, Indianapolis, through Aug. 6 with some of her most iconic pictures on display.
Changing Views includes work by other depression era photographers including Walker Evans, Mike Disfarmer and Doris Ullman.
All of the images on display tell a story from long before we all had cellphone and television.
The images would have been printed in newspapers, magazines and government publications.
It’s not an exhibit to rush through. Every picture has a message that gives the viewer an idea of what life was like in the 1930s and 1940s.
Lange worked for the Farm Security Administration during the depression years and her work captures the images of people struggling to survive.
Her most famous picture is Migrant Mother which has become one of the most recognized photos of that era in American history.
The photograph of a mother cradling an infant with her two other children in the background has come to symbolize homeless families and migrants that were uprooted because of the economic conditions.
Lange found the woman seated in a make-shift shelter along a California highway and took the picture that has become known throughout the world.
Lange’s photo “White Angel Bread Line” shows men in San Francisco waiting to get a loaf of donated bread. The viewer’s eyes focus on one man facing the camera, but my attention focused on a man in the background who was dressed unlike the others.
Was he there to get a loaf of bread or was he there to assist? The viewer is left to speculate.
What was interesting about the exhibit is that Lange took photographs of migrant workers and Black workers in the farm fields that the Farm Security Administration officials would not publish.
Lange also took pictures of the Japanese-Americans that were placed in internment camps during World War II.
One picture of young Japanese girls reciting the Pledge of Allegiance is gripping.
It was not seen by the public during the war years.
At a time when women photographers were rare, Lange traveled with a Graflex camera to bring out the humanity of and create empathy for ordinary people struggling with poverty, dislocation and unemployment.
The Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Adult admission is $18, seniors $14 and $10 for children between the ages of 5 and 17.