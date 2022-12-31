Pendleton trooper receives promotion
HANCOCK COUNTY — Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter has announced the promotion of Trooper Trent Jones to the rank of sergeant. He will serve as a squad sergeant for the Indiana State Police Indianapolis Post.
Jones is a native of Gary and graduated from William A. Wirt High School in 2008. Jones went on to further his education by attending college at Ball State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 2013.
Jones graduated from the 73rd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in 2014 and was appointed as a trooper assigned to the Indiana Toll Road. Jones transferred back to the Pendleton District in 2018. Jones was assigned as a patrol unit for his first seven years of his career and patrolled Madison, Delaware, and Randolph counties.
Trooper assigned to Pendleton area
PENDLETON — On Dec. 15, 11 new troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy after completing 23 weeks of training. The recruits completed more than 1,100 hours of academic and hands-on training in criminal and traffic law, crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, firearms, de-escalation, impaired driving detection, scenario-based training, and other classes necessary for modern policing.
One of the troopers has been assigned to the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post and will now begin three months of training working next to experienced field-training officers.
Corey M. Bell, 26, is a native of Muncie. He graduated from Muncie Central in 2015. After high school, he worked in different areas as an electrician, carpenter and an operator at a water treatment plant. Bell’s first day to report to the Pendleton District will be Dec. 27 and will be assigned to the south zone patrolling Henry, Rush, Fayette, and Union counties.
Bell lives in the Selma area with his girlfriend, Hannah.
The Herald Bulletin