MUNCIE — Ball State University alumnus David Letterman, ’69, is returning to his alma mater for the premiere of an original documentary, created by Ball State students and featuring Mr. Letterman, about the art of glass.
The University will present the documentary, “Clear Reception,” at 7 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at Emens Auditorium on Ball State’s campus. Following the screening of the film, Mr. Letterman will conduct a Q&A with two Ball State graduates who served as director and producer of the piece, respectively.
The program is free and open to the public, with no tickets required.
Students from Ball State’s College of Communication, Information, and Media’s Department of Media, led by Chris Flook, senior lecturer of media, collaborated with Mr. Letterman during the 2021-22 school year to produce the documentary. The 25-minute production shares the story of Mr. Letterman’s interest in Ball State’s Glass Art program and his request for a commissioned unique sculpture created by students studying and working at the University’s Marilyn K. Glick Center for Glass.
A trailer for “Clear Reception” is available on Ball State’s YouTube channel.
The David Letterman Learning Experience (DLLE) is a student-led, interdisciplinary creative project that combines storytelling, technology and art to give students across many disciplines and departments a project-based, hands-on experience inspired by Mr. Letterman’s contributions to the University.
Mr. Letterman, former host of the “Late Show with David Letterman” whose current Netflix-original talk show, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman” has earned four Primetime Emmy nominations, has given back generously to his alma mater over the years, most notably through a lecture series. His name also resides on The David Letterman Communication and Media Building, which was completed and opened in 2007.