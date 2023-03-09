ANDERSON — Being born with a disability forced local painter Theresa Lucas to find a different way to paint and live her life.
Lucas was born with arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC), which limits the use of her muscles and joints.
After being diagnosed, doctors advised her parents to abort her, saying she would never have a normal life.
Rather than give in to fear, her parents chose to keep her.
Fifty-seven years later, Lucas has led both a normal and impactful life.
In 2006, she started working with Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita Support Inc, a national organization that provides resources to those with AMC.
“Accessibility not ease” is her motto. Being “babied” via ease, she said, would leave her helpless.
“I have a friend that has the same disability, she re-did her whole house to make it easy for her. Eventually, she got a job, she went to work and she couldn’t go to the bathroom there because it wasn’t made easy for her anymore,” Lucas said. “I want to be able to do it, I don’t want to baby myself. My house isn’t really adapted in any way. I figure out how to do it because then I can leave here and do what else I need to do.”
That mentality extended to painting. To allow for more range of motion, she holds the brush in her mouth.
She teaches children adaptation skills through her “Painting with Theresa” classes at the AMCSI conference.
Prior to the first conference in 2006, Lucas’ technique was a secret for many years, one that only her parents and high school art teacher knew.
“I didn’t want people to like it for that reason. I’ve come to realize that’s not the case. It’s not how you do it, it’s what you do and as long as you’re doing it the way you can, it’s OK,” Lucas said.
“And that’s what I try to teach the kids. No one does anything the same way, but we all have the same outcome.”
Lucas has dedicated her life to empowering children of all abilities to realize their potential, including kids in Madison County.
Mandee Mikulski, executive director for Anderson Museum of Art, worked alongside Lucas, who is president of the Art Association of Madison County, for this year’s student show.
Mikulski enjoys seeing Lucas able to work in her two favorite capacities (children and painting) simultaneously.