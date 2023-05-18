ANDERSON — Bright colored foods, grilling outside and being together spell summer fun for many but could spell "nutrition" as well.
In-season foods are often at their peak nutrition, quality and value, according to Annie McFarland, a dietitian from Community Hospital Anderson.
McFarland said she spent about $23 to make two nutritious summer dishes. Those dishes are chicken skewers and watermelon salad with a balsamic glaze.
The latter is a favorite from her childhood. McFarland said her mother would make it for their family during family gatherings.
The family would grow tired of plain watermelon, so her mother would chop it up, tear some fresh mint (about a handful), add crumbled feta cheese and drizzle glaze.
The mint adds a cool, refreshing touch to the juicy fresh watermelon, providing a nutritious, hydrating treat.
This would add a cool touch to the warm chicken skewers.
McFarland cut the chicken breasts into chunks. The chunks were then marinated in the fridge. Anywhere from 30 minutes to overnight would work. She used a teriyaki marinade with pineapple juice.
The chicken is then cooked either on or off the skewer. McFarland utilized a kitchen area at Community Hospital Anderson; a grill was not available.
McFarland cooked the chicken pieces on a stovetop at medium-high heat for about 3 to 4 minutes on each side.
The chicken was set aside. Roughly chopped vegetables were then cooked in the skillet until slightly charred.
McFarland did not have oil, so she used about a tablespoon of water.
Once the vegetables are cooked, it's time for the skewers.
McFarland interspersed the vegetables with the chicken for presentation.
Skewers can be arranged however you want, with whatever you want; some may like beef, steak or mushrooms. Swapping chicken for portabella mushrooms could make for a tasty vegetarian alternative.
McFarland put three to four pieces of chicken and enough vegetable to cover roughly half the skewer.
Watermelon Mint Feta Salad
Start to Finish: 15 minutes
Servings: 2
Ingredients
(measurements are approximations)
3 cups seedless watermelon
3 oz crumbled Feta cheese
1 handful of fresh mint
Balsamic glaze (for drizzling)
Directions:
Remove the watermelon rind, then cut the watermelon into cubes and add them to medium to large sized bowl.
Add the crumbled feta cheese; it should be a 3 oz to 3 cup ratio with the watermelon.
Tear fresh mint into small pieces and then drizzle balsamic glaze if desired, toss lightly and enjoy.
Chicken Skewers
Start to finish: 30 minutes
Ingredients
(Measurements are approximations)
1 large chicken breast, cubed
Teriyaki sauce, enough to cover chicken
1 red bell pepper, roughly chopped
1 green bell pepper, roughly chopped
1/2 small red onion, roughly chopped
1 cup pineapple, roughly chopped
Directions
Toss the chicken pieces onto a pan at medium-high heat. Cook for three to four minutes on each side until at an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
(If grilling, all ingredients can be cooked on the skewer. About 3 to 4 mins on each side at about 400 degrees).
Set chicken aside and cook vegetables one-by-one until slightly charred.
(PRO TIP: No oil, no problem. Water can be used to lubricate ingredients and provide that charred look.)
Set aside four large skewers and alternate ingredients; be creative.
Enjoy with the salad mentioned above.