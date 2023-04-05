This column will wrap up March 2023 and another month down in history. It’s unbelievable how fast time goes.
We moved to Michigan from Indiana in March 2004, which is 19 years already. Lots of changes in those 19 years. Our oldest child was 9 when we moved, and we only had our six oldest children. In May 2004, daughter Lovina was born, and then Kevin in 2005.
We have been helping daughter Loretta and Dustin, and hopefully next week we can go again. They will host church services at their house at the end of April, Lord willing. This is their first time hosting it.
On Saturday we had supper at daughter Elizabeth and Tim’s house. Tim had the grill and deep fryer going. On the menu was grilled ham, fries, cheese curds, cheese, chips, cinnamon rolls, cookies, ice cream bars and ice cream sandwiches. All of our family was there except son Joseph and daughter Lovina. After supper we played games.
On Sunday, Joe and I were the only ones home all day. In the afternoon we walked across the road to daughter Loretta and Dustin’s house. We played Marble Chase with them, and they told us to stay for supper. They put pepper poppers and ham on the grill. After supper we played Marble Chase again. Joe and I were teamed up against Dustin and Loretta. We probably should’ve quit while we were ahead. Haha! They ended up winning the most games. It can get pretty exciting. Denzel was happy watching and sitting on our laps until he decided he should move the marbles, too. He’s okay letting me hold him until Grandpa Joe comes around, then he wants to go there. For some reason it’s way more fun hanging out with Grandpa.
Ervin and Susan left their five children here Saturday while they went to town. Five children from ages 3 to 6 makes for never a dull moment. They are all precious. God’s blessings!
Cinnamon Bun Cake
3 cups flour
1 cup sugar
¼ teaspoon salt
4 teaspoons baking powder
1½ cup milk
2 eggs
3 teaspoons vanilla
2 tablespoons butter, melted
Topping:
2 sticks (1 cup) butter, softened
1 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons flour
1 tablespoon cinnamon
• 2/3 cup chopped nuts, optional
Glaze:
2 cups powdered sugar
• 1/3 cup milk
2 teaspoons vanilla
In a large bowl, mix flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, milk, eggs, and vanilla. Once combined well, slowly stir in 2 tablespoons melted butter. Pour batter into a greased 9 x 13-inch baking pan.
In another large bowl, mix the two sticks of softened butter, brown sugar, flour, cinnamon and nuts until well combined. Drop evenly over cake batter by the tablespoon and use a knife to marble swirl through the cake.
Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out nearly clean from the center.
Place powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla in a large bowl. Whisk until smooth. Drizzle over warm cake. Best served warm straight from the oven or then at room temperature.