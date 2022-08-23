ELWOOD — After a successful performance of “Much Ado About Nothing” in 2021, Duck Creek Center for the Arts has made Shakespeare in the Park an annual event, continuing with this year’s performance of “Macbeth.”
The free performances will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 to 28 at Calloway Park in Elwood. Guests are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.
With “Much Ado,” the arts group decided to tell the story as if it were written in the ‘80s. This time around, director Sarah Wood said they had an interactive experience in mind, saying actors and the audience will interact during the performance.
The cast consists of 22 actors of various ages and locations, including Elwood High School student Alivia Rexford. Rexford will play Seyton, Macbeth’s chief servant. Dennis Bibbs, an Elwood resident, fell ill, leading Brian Nichols, who also plays Duncan, the King of Scotland, to replace Bibbs as the doctor. The show, Wood said, will be in Bibbs’ honor.
Making educational experiences accessible to everyone is a goal of hers. Wood is CNA instructor for the D24 vocational program which provides education to those going directly into the workforce.
Though not an English teacher, Wood knows the horrors often associated with Shakespeare. She said reading Shakespeare’s work can often feel dry, however seeing it brought to life on stage is a different ballgame.
Though a resident of Noblesville, Wood sees potential in Elwood and hopes to utilize local talent. Those interested in being involved can join the Duck Creek Players’ Facebook group for more info.
Duck Center for the Arts will conclude its 2022 season with performances of “Murder on the Orient Express” on Oct. 27-29; David Dugan and Leslie Norris Townsend, Nov. 11; and “The Man Who Came to Dinner” on Dec. 8-10. All will start at 7 p.m. at the Elwood Opera House.