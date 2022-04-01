Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria: “The Lost City” — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, April 1-3.
The Alley Theatre, 925 Jackson St., Anderson: Audition for Anderson’s Mainstage Theatre’s production of “Dear Brutus: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 3.
Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St., Anderson:
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Euchre games, every Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.; homemade pizza specials, 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m., every Wednesday; every Thursday — dance, 6 p.m.; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday. Open to the general public.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St., Frankton: Dinner, 5:30 p.m.; bingo, 6-8 p.m. every Wednesday.
AMVETS 26, 939 S. Broadway, Pendleton: All-you-can-eat breakfast — Saturday, April 2, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Anderson University, Reardon Auditorium, 1100 E. Fifth St., Anderson: Ballet 5:8 — 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3.
Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson: Dawg Daze — 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2.
Broad Street Cruise-In, downtown New Castle: First Saturday of each month, April through October, 5 to 9 p.m.
Collective Roots, 1102 Central Ave., Anderson: First Friday — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 1.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw; karaoke, every Monday, 7 p.m.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Katrelle Band — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 2.
5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway, Anderson:
Jackrabbit Coffee, 525 W. 11th St., Anderson: First Friday — 4 p.m. Friday, April 1.
Moose Lodge 150, 225 E. Pine St., Anderson: Shawn Richards — 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 2.
Mr. Mouse, 9101 W. Smith St., Yorktown: Wicked 4Play — 9 p.m. Saturday, April 2.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; chair yoga — every Monday from 2 to 3 p.m.; country line dancing — 3 to 4:30 p.m. every Tuesday; cardio-drumming — every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.; advanced cornhole league — every Tuesday from 7 to 10 p.m.; pickle ball scheduled to start end of March; circle dance and class coming April 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; square dance and class, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 3. New programs are coming: euchre/bridge club and day program. Crafts and non-cash bingo. Call for more information 765-216-2230.
Southdale Church of the Nazarene, 530 W. 53rd St., Anderson: Spring Revival with Evangelist George Holley — 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 3.