Aerial Fit 2 Fly, 3187 Angle Road, Pendleton: Valentine’s Gala — 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
Alex Theatre, 206 N. Harrison St., Alexandria: “80 for Brady” — On the big screen, 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11; 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. On the small screen, 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10; 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11; and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. “The Amazing Maurice” — On the big screen, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11; 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. On the small screen, 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb.10, and Saturday, Feb. 11; and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament at 6 p.m. Thursdays. Blind draw for partners; No Limit Texas Hold’em Tournament on Thursday evenings. Buy-in from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Entry fee is $80. $15,000, starting stack.
American Legion Post 313, 522 E. Eighth St., Fairmount: Valentine’s Dinner, DJ & Karaoke — 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St., Frankton: Bingo — 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays; Overruled Band — 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Feb. 11.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays.
Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St., Anderson: Mystery at the Museum — 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday ($25). Other sessions this weekend are sold out, per thebmuseum’s website.
Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 1922 E. 53rd St., Anderson: Puppy Bowl event hosted by Virginia Lammers. Proceeds to Animal Protection League.
Bourbon Street, 843 E. 53rd St., Anderson: Jack Fields Tribute (5 p.m., Vince Red; 6:30 p.m. Stones Throw; 8 p.m. FM90; and 9:30 p.m. Mr. Asylum — 5 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. All monies raised will go to the family.
Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St., Anderson: Galentine’s Day Brunch — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Karaoke with Elaine — 7:30 p.m. to ? Wednesdays; Open Jam on Fridays; Homestead Band — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Buddy Patterson every second and fourth Friday; broasted chicken dinners Tuesdays; fish dinners Friday nights; line dance lessons from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays; country dance lessons Friday nights; Unwound Band (open, $5 cover, Sweetheart Dance, fundraiser Heart Fund) — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11; Stone Water Steel (open) — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
First Church of the Nazarene Community Center, 2301 Meridian St., Anderson: Chocolates for Charity — 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Support Papa’s House, a residential home for women. Vendors and live music.
Frankton Christian Church, 206 N. Church St.: Souper Bowl V — 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Proceeds will benefit Eagle Packs, The Frankton Community Food Pantry and Eagle Cupboard.
The Oasis, Muncie: Wicked 4Play — 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; chair yoga, 2 p.m. Mondays; country line dancing, 3 p.m. Tuesdays; cardio-drumming, 5 p.m. Tuesdays. Must have an RCCI membership card to participate.
T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: Ciara Dawn Haskett — 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10; and Jennifer Mlott — 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.