Anderson

“The Elephant Man,” 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.

Anderson

“The Elephant Man,” 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.

Lapel

Swiss steak dinner, 5-7 p.m.; American Legion Post 212, 1600 Main St.

Markleville

Chili cook off 6 to 8 p.m. at North Christian Church, 32 N. State St. Proceeds will benefit the Adams Township Fire Department.

Anderson

“The Elephant Man,” 3 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.

Information for the weekly Entertainment column (music, card games, karaoke, billiards, bingo, etc.) can be sent to briefs@heraldbulletin.com or by fax to 765-640-4815.

Tags

Trending Video