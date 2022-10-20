Information for the weekly Entertainment column (music, card games, karaoke, billiards, bingo, etc.) can be sent to briefs@heraldbulletin.com or by fax to 765-640-4815.
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners; No Limit Texas Hold’em Tournament every Thursday evening. Buy-in from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Entry fee is $80. $15,000, starting stack.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Euchre games, every Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.; homemade pizza specials, 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m., every Wednesday; third Thursday of the month dance at 6 p.m. with DJ Jerry Wilmot; fourth Thursday of the month dance at 6 p.m. with DJ Buddy Patterson; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday. “Turkey Shoot” each Saturday at noon. Information: 765-378-7827 or Darrell Baylor at 765-644-7177. Open to the general public.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St., Frankton: Bingo — 6 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays.
Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N, Middletown: Sara & The South Bend Sound — 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Blaze Brew Pub, Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson: The Dirty Vandals — 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
The Corner Tavern, 694 Locust St., Middletown: Two Seater Freedom — 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St., Anderson: Comedy Show — 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21; Live music with Cassidy Hall — 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Buddy Patterson every first and third Friday; broasted chicken dinners every Tuesday; fish dinners every Friday night; line dance lessons every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m.; country dance lessons every Friday night.
Fortville Music Garage Lounge, 14 S. Main St., Fortville: Songwriter Night in the Round — 7:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.
Tap 5’s Broadway, 1314 Broadway, Anderson: Robert Rolfe Fedderson — 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
Monty’s Lounge, 28 W. Main St., Chesterfield: Takin’ Effect and Psychosis 101 — 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
Mr. Mouse, 9101 W. Smith St., Yorktown: Wicked 4Play — 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
The Music Box Bar and Grill, Ingalls: Karaoke — 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; chair yoga — every Monday starts at 2 p.m.; country line dancing — starts at 3 p.m.; cardio-drumming — starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday; Friday, Oct. 21, open mic night. Cost $3 per person. From 7 to 9 p.m. Text Tony Miles to register your talent for the show, 912-996-2649. Movie night for Saturday, Oct. 28, at dusk, “Mars Attacks,” a comedy. Rated PG-13. Nov. 5, Craft Show, doors open at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors: text 765-215-4289 to get your vendors application. Saturday, Dec. 3, Holiday Bazaar. Doors open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors text 765-215–4289 to get your vendors application. Call for more information 765-216-2230.
Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 Main St., Lapel: Scotty Randolph — 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: Brad McCord — 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.