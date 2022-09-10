Anderson— Edgar Allan Poe may have said ‘nevermore,’ but there are still a few chances to attend Mainstage Theater's production of Nightfall.
Stage Manager Brian Shetterly said the play consists of four episodes, featuring four of Poe’s works, the Raven, The Tell Tale Heart, The Fall House of Usher and the Pit and Pendulum.
The play begins with Poe sitting at his desk as he writes the Raven. The actor playing Poe, Raymond Kester, recites the story while reacting to his environment. Other actors will accompany Kester in reciting the poem, Shetterly said.
“It’s something different. It’s not your everyday, ‘I’m going to break out in song and be happy at the end,'” he said. “I don’t think any of these scenes have a happy ending, but that’s Poe, that’s the nature of Edgar Allan Poe.”
Shetterly hopes the timing of this production will hopefully get audiences in the Halloween mood.
When asked why Poe who lived and wrote nearly two centuries ago is still relevant, director Sharon Stafford answered with the following:
“The Raven is about a man who is so struck with grief over the loss of his love, Lenore, that he cannot seem to move past it. The Raven represents that grief and in telling him “Nevermore” it only solidifies the fact that he will never get over losing her,” she said. “I feel audiences will be able to relate to those feelings.”
Shetterly described it as “thinking man’s horror,” saying it retains a sense of horror, minus any gore. One scene involves a man in a pit being tortured with rats. While audiences don’t see it, they can still hear his hideous screams.
He said several surprises and shocks await audiences.
The runtime is about 90 minutes with a 15-minute intermission. Stafford gave it a PG-13 rating and said it is not suited for younger audiences.
Tickets can be purchased at the box office, by phone or online at the Mainstage Theater website.