ANDERSON — The Anderson Fraternal Order of Police is beginning the annual task of bringing Christmas to children of families dealing with financial hardship.
For almost four decades, the Fraternal Order of Police has been conducting Cops & Kids events.
Local funds are donated for the annual event that last year allowed 118 children to shop at the local Meijer store with $150 to spend.
The FOP partners on an annual basis with the Indiana Department of Child Services, which provides the names of families in need of assistance.
Kenneth Davenport has been heading up the fundraising efforts for several years and is hoping to raise $25,000 this year.
“Right now, we have about $4,000,” he said. “We would like to be able to give more than $150 per child with the prices increasing.”
Davenport said the goal is also to provide families with food for meals over the Christmas holiday.
He said Meijer, Harrah’s Hoosier Park & Casino and the city of Anderson will assist with the program.
Davenport said the Uranus Fudge Factory is placing donation buckets in its store, as well
“We would like to be able to provide Christmas to more kids,” he said.
In past years some, local companies have deducted donations from employee paychecks on a voluntary basis to help with Cops & Kids.
Heather McClain has been volunteering in the program for more than 25 years as a member of the Anderson Police Department and the Madison County Prosecutor’s office.
“When I joined the police department, I liked what was being done,” McClain said. “It’s a great mission. I wanted to be involved.”
She said there are times when responding to a call there were kids that you knew wouldn’t have a Christmas.
“The best part is the kids,” McClain said, “and the gratitude of the parents which is genuine and heartfelt.”
She said a lot of the children when getting the opportunity to shop want to spend all or a portion of their funds on siblings or parents.
“I always made sure they also got something for themselves,” McClain said.
McClain said it helps children see police officers in a positive light during the shopping experience.
“It’s a chance for them to have a positive interaction with the law enforcement community,” she said.
This year the Sertoma Club has donated $500 for the program and members of local police departments will be taking part in the annual “No Shave November” to raise funds.
Donations can be made by dropping off checks at the Anderson Police Department or mailing to Anderson FOP #48, P.O. Box, 948, Anderson, IN 46015.
Online donations can be made at FOP48.com