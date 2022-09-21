Yes, I am going to say it again in a louder voice: animal shelters and rescue groups are in crisis across the country and there seems to be no end in sight. The following are the problems from my perspective as a shelter director in our culture:
Animals are viewed as disposable. Many believe that their welfare and how they are treated doesn’t quite matter. What most do not understand is that animal abuse does not just affect animals.
Animals are viewed as disposable. People breed animals just to make money; they are seen as a commodity and not as a living, feeling being. Until we make an honest effort to get a handle on backyard breeders, especially of pit bulls, we will continue to see shelters overwhelmed with pits who never get adopted and we will continue to see dog fighting, which is a felony in all 50 states. Please understand this is how some people make money. Until ordinances are passed and enforced with strict guidelines about what is required to breed and sell animals, the conditions under which they live and how they are treated we will have what we have.
One of the biggest issues contributing to the crisis we are facing from my perspective is that many who get pets do not make a lifetime commitment to that pet, or cannot afford that pet. If everyone who is thinking about getting pet would take a long breath and a step back before they get said pet and ask themselves the following questions: Are they willing to commit to the life of that pet? (Some can live as long as 20 years.) Are they keeping that pet if they have to move, get a divorce, get a new job, have children, get a girlfriend/boyfriend? Are they financially able to provide vet care and food for the pet? If the answer to any of these is no, please do not get a pet.
Thinking of turning your pet into a shelter for any of the following reasons?
Owner states they have less time for the pet and they are spending more time alone or in a crate. If you turn them into a shelter, they will be living 24/7 in a crate or kennel in a noisy, stressful environment where they may shut down. Wouldn’t they rather be in a home with the human they love even if it is with less time?
You are turning your sick pet into the shelter and you expect the shelter to pay for the vet care or make the decision to euthanize. Be responsible and take them to the vet and stay with them while they are being euthanized. And please don’t tell me it is too hard for you…
Do not bring us your pets who have a long bite history, are aggressive, who you are afraid of and expect us to find a home for them. Why would you want to put someone else at risk? And do not put the decision on us to euthanize when the pet is yours. Do not cry and tell me you just can’t make that decision.
If you adopt a pet, do not bring the pet back in 24 hours because he went to the bathroom in the house. If you expect perfection from your pet, especially a shelter animal, do not get a pet.
Research the breed. Do not get a pet that does not fit your lifestyle or your skill level. Remember, puppies grow up. Will you still want that dog when it turns into a 60 pound dog? Do not think it is a great option to bring a young dog to us who you have not socialized and expect us to find a home.
The bottom line is if you have a pet, be responsible and accountable. Yes, there are times that people simply have no other option than to bring their pet to a shelter. These people are not the problem. Animal shelters have become places of convenience for people to get rid of pets they never should have had in the first place. Our society seems to be lacking humanity, compassion, accountability and responsibility across the board, not just where animals are concerned. We can do better.