If you look on Facebook and all the lost-and-found sites, you see post after post of lost animals. The Animal Protection League is getting calls about dogs and cats; boxes of hamsters and gerbils; pigs, rabbits, goats and chickens running the streets of Anderson. Yes, accidents do happen, but when they continue to happen with the same animals and the same owners over and over, it is not a mistake or accident but irresponsibility. This not only puts the animals running loose in danger but people and other animals as well.
Lots of people like to walk their dogs in their neighborhoods, but it is becoming increasing unsafe to do so due to loose dogs. Recently, two dogs attacked a woman and her small dog while she was walking in her neighborhood. It was a horrific attack. The dog almost died and the owner was injured as well. As bad as it was it could have been much worse. Dogs, when they are running loose and see another animal may go into prey drive. If that happens, it becomes very dangerous for the animal and the people trying to save the animal. While dogs are in this mindset they can be extremely dangerous.
The problem with this particular situation was that this was not the first time these dogs had been running loose. They were known to run loose attacking other dogs and chasing people. Neighbors spoke to the owners many times and yet nothing was done. The owners did not fix the problem.
Some of the neighbors in this neighborhood state they have resorted to carrying guns for protection from loose dogs while out walking. Let’s think about this for a moment. We have dogs running loose and the possibility of bullets flying. To say this is unsafe is an understatement.
It seems to me that the answer is simple. People who have pets take that responsibility seriously and make sure their pets stay at home. Repair the fence, lock the gate, make sure you have a system with kids that they are not left unsupervised and able to let the dogs out. If an owner knows the dog is digging, climbing, whatever, then fix the problem or do not let them out unsupervised. If they have an aggression issue, then muzzle when they are outside.
The fact that animals are running loose in neighborhoods is not just about the safety of the animals. It is about the safety of people, of children who are out and about in these neighborhoods living their lives. People should not have to worry about their safety and the safety of their children because people are irresponsible and let their dogs run loose. Repeat offenders need to be heavily sanctioned when they do not responsibly care for their pets, and this includes when they get loose and harm people and other animals.
This is not an animal problem; it is a people problem. This issue needs to be taken seriously before there is a horrible tragedy.