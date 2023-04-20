We had our 12th annual Bowlathon at Championship Lanes on April 15.
As usual the staff at Championship Lanes, particularly Angie and Stephanie, went above and beyond to help make it a success. They always make sure everything goes smoothly.
And a big shoutout to Animal Protection League’s Courtney, who handles everything on our end ensuring that it runs flawlessly every year. This year was the best yet from a fundraising perspective. It was good to see a lot of new sponsors as well as new bowlers join us. This event is like one big party.
The first was in 2011. I had no understanding of how it worked or how much money we could bring in. We were told to get sponsors for each lane with varying sponsorship levels and to have six bowlers per lane. We would get a percentage of food and drink sold as well. We came up with three levels of sponsorship, along with silent auction items donated by supporters.
The first year we only asked for half the house (22 lanes) not knowing if we would be able to even fill that. We were shocked. Not only did we get all of our lanes sponsored, but we had a waiting list for bowlers. It was a huge success and everyone had a great time. From the next year on, we have filled the whole house (44 lanes) not only with bowlers but sponsors as well; we typically run out of lanes and hang their signs all over the building.
This has become an event favorite for APL. I want to thank all our supporters, both bowlers and sponsors who participate every year.
As I looked out over the crowd at our 12th annual event, I saw many who were there at the very first one. Many of these people are regular supporters and come to or donate to every event. The support of our donors, participants and the volunteers is why we are able to provide the care for the animals in our shelter.
They are why we are able to do this terribly hard job. The support we see on every level at all of our events is a shining light that helps us carry on knowing we have that kind of community support behind us.
Our APL volunteers donate their time to help run the event as well run as all over town getting sponsorship donations. We simply could not do our events without volunteer involvement.
What I have learned about this event is it is not a time to get on the soapbox and talk about how bad things are or to recruit volunteers. It is a time to celebrate and have fun. People eat, drink, bowl, buy beads and raffle tickets, and bid on things they really don’t need. It is fun to simply sit back and watch people have fun. It is also a time for the APL family to come together; former employees come back as well as adopters and volunteers to show their support. This event symbolizes hope.