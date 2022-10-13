It’s that time again for Maleah’s long, long walk.
In the past this has raised $10,000 plus, and I am hoping to do so again to help us care for the animals at the Animal Protection League. There has never been a time prior to this that we’ve needed your help more. The number of animals coming into the shelter is overwhelming, not to mention how many are in poor condition and require veterinary care.
We are being asked to perform miracles at APL on a daily basis. This event taking place Nov. 5 at Shadyside Park will help us financially provide life-saving care for some of these poor animals. Details will be coming soon concerning the event. Others are welcome to join me in the walk, by getting sponsors as well and taking as few or as many trips around the park as you wish.
Why do I walk?
• It is to honor and in memory of every pet who I have loved and lost in my life.
• It is in gratitude for every pet with whom I currently share my life. They are a gift.
• It is in celebration for everyone who loves and advocates for animals.
• It is in protest for every animal who has suffered at the hands of humans.
• It is in protest for every pit bull used in dog fighting.
• It is in protest of every backyard breeder.
• It is in honor of and memory of every animal who has and will end up in an animal shelter.
• It is in protest of every human who has abused/neglected an animal and was not punished by the law.
• It is in honor of every animal who sits in a shelter who is waiting patiently for a home.
• It is in memory of every animal forced to live in hoarding conditions.
• It is in gratitude and thanks for APL staff and volunteers and all of our adopters, supporters and rescue partners.
• It is in protest of irresponsible owners, who see pets as disposable.
• It is in protest of a society who does not understand that animal abuse is not just about animals.
• It is in protest of a society who does not understand that how we treat animals and those most venerable is a reflection of our humanity.
• It is in protest of every pet left abandoned in a home by their owners when they move.
• It is in protest for every animal thrown out of moving vehicles.
• It is to raise awareness.
• But most of all I walk in celebration of animals and to thank God for the precious, divine gift that animals are.
I walk for this cause very simply because I can — and sometimes through all the grief and loss it is all I can do. Since my first walk back in 2014, it has always seemed odd to me that people essentially pay me to walk. But people are donating because of what this walk symbolizes and the animals the money will help save.
This walk I do is a symbol of hope and never giving up no matter how hard things are, that there is light at the end of the tunnel, that we do our best, keep moving forward and focus on the ones we’ve saved, will save and the positive changes we’ve made.
If you would like to support my walk, send checks to: Animal Protection League 613 Dewey St. Anderson In. 46016 or go online www.inapl.org. If you cannot walk, I will symbolically walk for you.