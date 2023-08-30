Here’s an update on the emaciated Rottweiler Stedman, whom I told you about a couple of columns ago.
We found a wonderful rescue for him, Recycled Rotts. He was driven to Chicago and was adopted within days. His adopter fell in love with him. He lives with another Rottie and will receive all needed medical care. He is reported to be doing great. Saving this dog was a bright light for all of us. The fact that he was in this condition is a disgrace.
We have had some wonderful adoptions this month, several for animals who have been here quite some time. This does our hearts good as well. But even though we are getting some out via adoptions and rescues we cannot keep up with what is coming in. Twelve dogs and 20 cats in one day last week. Every kennel is full, cages are stacked on top of each other and in every available space.
Neglect cases continue to come. Missy, a Pit Bull who has no hair, nails were growing into her pads and she was terrified. On a good note, she is responding to our care. This might possibly be the best place she has ever been. How sad is that?
A young puppy was brought in by Animal Control as a stray. We took her to the vet to find out the extent of her injuries. She has a broken front leg that is recent. All four legs have been fractured at some point in her young life and not healed properly. She has what appears to be cigarette wounds all over her. In spite of all of that she is sweet and trusting. This poor puppy has known nothing but abuse. Someone in our community did this to this innocent puppy.
Animal Control received several calls about an injured dog that was brought to us. We don’t know what happened but his leg looked to have been ripped off, the bone was showing, and he was septic and dying. We humanely euthanized him. How long did it take for him to get to that point? How much suffering? And why was nothing done before he was dying? How many people saw him and turned their heads?
Cats and kittens are coming to us in various states of health. Many of the kittens are covered in fleas and mucus and are in the process of dying when they are brought to us. Pregnant cats come in weekly. We have eight off site adoption sites but we simply cannot keep up with what is coming into the shelter.
To top last week off, we had a member of the public come into the shelter and get very belligerent and threatening. We called the police and he was taken to jail. On top of all the inhumanity and cruelty we see, this is just one more worry that we and every other shelter deals with on regular basis.
I know you are all tired of hearing this every week, trust me. We are tired of living it every single day with no light at the end of the tunnel. I want you all to understand there are people in our community who are committing animal abuse to innocent animals every day, and it is getting worse. What do we need to do to make this stop?
On another note, we have wonderful staff and volunteers who continue to show up no matter how hard or sad things are. These folks do whatever they are asked to do. We can always use more volunteers to ease the burden, as well as monetary donations to help care for these animals we have and the ones who continue to pour through our doors. You can send checks to APL, 613 Dewey St., Anderson, IN 46016 or go online at www.inapl.org to donate. And if you see animal abuse, please call police dispatch at 765-648-6775.