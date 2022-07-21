Animal shelters across the country are overflowing with animals. Staff and volunteers are exhausted and terribly sad. We are tired of being expected to clean up the heartbreak and devastation that is caused by a segment of our society. I have always believed that what is happening to animals in our community and coming to our shelters is a barometer of what is happening on a broader level in our society. Based on what we are seeing I think as a society we have much work to do.
Here’s what we see from the trenches of the animal world.
• Irresponsibility. People bringing us their pets because it is the easiest thing for them to do. Not fixing fences, pets running loose on a regular basis.
• No accountability for pet care.
• Lack of commitment to pets…not willing to work with behavior issues…they want the perfect pet.
• Lack of veterinary care. I probably receive at least one call a day from a community member wanting us to pay for vet care. When we tell them we cannot they get very angry with us. They bring us the sick or dying pet and if we are able to provide limited care, the owners who have signed their pets over to us believe they are entitled to get the pets back and not have to pay anything.
• People not vaccinating their pets for parvo. Parvo seems to be on the increase. It is a simple fix: vaccinate your dog and get the booster. Money should not be an issue. There are free and or low-cost veterinary clinics available. They expect us to treat their pets. We are not a vet clinic. Parvo in a shelter setting is a nightmare and increases our work and puts every unvaccinated dog at risk.
• Entitlement. Having a pet is a privilege, not a right. If you cannot afford to take care of yourself, then you cannot afford a pet. If you cannot afford an adoption fee that is reasonable and covers all vetting, you cannot afford the pet.
• An increase in homelessness, addictions and people going to jail leaving their animals alone and abandoned.
• Dumping animals; leaving them alone and scared. Leaving them behind in the house or apartment when they move.
• Surrendering their pets who are sick or have aggression issues and then blaming the shelter when those pets cannot be saved.
• Hoarding situations are on the rise. We get calls from people wanting to bring 20 or more animals because they just can’t take care of them anymore or child protective services are being called. Typically, these animals are not spayed/neutered which is one of the reasons there are so many, nor are they usually in good condition. Once again, we are expected to clean up someone’s irresponsible mess that never needed to have happened.
• People are refusing to spay/neuter.
• People are irresponsibly breeding animals for extra income and not providing minimal care or taking care to whom they sell the animal.
Our society expects animal shelters and animal rescues to perform miracles every day. And when we simply cannot save them all we are bashed relentlessly on social media. How a society treats animals is woven into the fabric of that society. What we are seeing play out with the animals in our community is playing out in our society in general. Irresponsibility, entitlement, narcissism, lack of compassion, lack of caring for others. These issues we are seeing are not going to go away on their own.