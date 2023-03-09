A total of 214 animals came to APL in the month of February. One day last week the public brought us 16 cats, three kittens and two dogs. This is on top of what we already had. Most of this could have been prevented by simply spaying and neutering. And responsible ownership across the board. Yes, vet care is expensive; always has been now more so than ever. I understand that. But there are low-cost options available. There are programs in our community where it is free or done at manageable, reduced costs. There are options. Providing basic vet care is part of being a responsible owner.
When I posted the 16 cats, three kittens and two dogs on Facebook, people were appalled. But they are not the people creating the problem. The segment of our community who is creating the problem are not reading this or anything concerning pet overpopulation. The question becomes how do we reach the people who are creating the problem…what needs to happen?
There is no easy fix. There are people who have pets who dump them or turn them loose when they become inconvenient. This is a mindset. This is a lack of empathy, compassion and humanity. How do you effectively punish that? People knowingly and purposely do not get their pets spayed/neutered and then bring the unwanted litters to shelters and still refuse to spay/neuter their pets even when offered help. This is a mindset. People turn in pets they have had for years without a second thought. Backyard breeding is rampant in our community. How do we change this lack of empathy and compassion? How do we get society in general to understand that how animals are treated in our society, and not just domestic animals matters and speaks to our very humanity?
This is a societal problem, not an animal problem. It is a human problem. As a society we do not do much better with abused children, so how can we expect the treatment of animals to be better? Moving forward there has to be stiff repercussions for animal abuse, the negligent care, irresponsible ownership, etc., but quite frankly that would fill up the court system.
Until we can effectively find a way to change the mindset concerning empathy, compassion and responsibility across the board for people and animals, we have what we have. In the meantime animals shelters will continue to be overwhelmed and those of us in the trenches will continue to try and deal with what is happening. Doing this is like trying to empty the ocean with a teaspoon. We continue to do what we are being asked to do on a daily basis where animals are concerned while wondering what happened to basic compassion, humanity and personal responsibility.
Have we always been this way? Is it just getting worse? We cannot fix what we do not acknowledge. This is not about animals; it is about who we are as a society on a moral level. It is about our humanity, responsibility and accountability.