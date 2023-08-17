Last week a community member brought a dog to us that he found on the side of the road.
The young adult Rottie was emaciated, covered in urine and feces, had eyes matted with mucus and was dehydrated. He weighed 38 pounds the day he came in. You could see every bone in his body; he was so weak he could not stand.
We believe he had been kept in a crate for a while and then dumped on the side of the road. It breaks your heart to look at him. He only wants attention from anyone. He is an absolute sweetheart after all he has endured; he is of pure heart and still loves humans.
Jess, one of our vet techs, came in every two hours the night he came in to hand-feed and give him fluids. We did not think he would make it through the night. He greeted us the following day standing up in his crate wagging his little cropped tail. He is getting stronger every day. We have secured a rescue for him who can provide all of his medical needs.
The person who did this to this dog should be punished to the fullest extent of the law — if we only knew who it was. This kind of abuse is becoming more and more common in our community. When is enough enough?
A person came in the other day with his three dogs in his car. The dogs were all happy and wagging; they had no idea what was about to happen. I asked him if he was turning them in and why. He said yes, he thought it was best. Their kids have all moved out of state and they are going to visit them a lot and will need a pet sitter.
The last time they left, one of the dogs got out and it took hours to find him. He thought bringing them to us was best. I asked him if he loved his dogs; he said yes. I asked how I could help him keep his dogs. He gave me a blank look. I then said if he did love his dogs, he would not put them in a stressful, overwhelmed, overcrowded shelter.
I was clear that his dogs would mentally fall apart in this environment and be terrified. I also told him I knew reputable pet sitters he could use. He left the poor dogs with us. And yes, they are terrified. Watching those dogs watch him walk away made several of us cry.
A poor, overbred pit bull was found as a stray. She is in horrible condition, nails growing into her pads, a nasty skin condition, and she is terrified. Someone has been using her to make money and apparently, when she no longer served them, let her go. I would like to say this is a rarity in our community, but it is not. As long as unchecked breeding goes on in our community, we will continue to have this abuse and neglect.
I continuously ask if this is who we are. I am coming to believe that yes, it is. Terrible animal abuse and neglect is occurring in our community and we are watching it happen. Animal shelters are expected to shoulder the burden and perform miracles.
Again, when is enough enough?