The Facial Pain Association-Trigeminal Neuralgia Support Group of Central Indiana will have a virtual Zoom meeting on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m.
Topic will be Motor Cortex Stimulation. Speaking will be Eden Blair, professor at Bradley University in Illinois, about Motor Stimulation for TN.
Motor Cortex Stimulation is a type of neuromodulation, which is a surgical procedure that implants electrodes in the body to change how the nervous system works. Motor Cortex Stimulation involves placing the electrodes on the surface of the brain to control pain signals for TN.
TN is characterized by spontaneous sudden attacks of facial pain described as intense, sharp, electric shock or stabbing pain, commonly felt on one side of the face in areas supplied by the Trigeminal Nerve including the cheek area, teeth, eyes and forehead.
The FPA-TN support group provides a place for those facing TN to learn more about the condition in a safe place to share experiences and offer support, encouragement and comfort to one another.
More information can be found by contacting Kathy Hays, support group leader, at teacherhays50@aol.com.