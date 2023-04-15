On Sept. 26, 2022, 32 billion pounds of methane gas rumbled to the surface of the Baltic Sea, the largest release of methane ever recorded. This massive leak occurred after three explosions ripped holes into the Nord Stream pipelines – a 759-mile-long natural gas pipeline running along the floor of the Baltic Sea from Vyborg, Russia, to Greifswald, Germany. Russian oil and gas company Gazprom, a majority owner of the Nord Stream pipelines, supplies 35% of European natural gas.
In early February, investigative reporter Seymour Hersh published a lengthy article about U.S. involvement in sabotaging the Nord Stream pipeline, claiming that President Biden signed off on the plan (seymourhersh.substack.com/p/how-america-took-out-the-nord-stream).
Hersh’s article implicates the U.S. in not only an act of war but also in eco-terrorism. Hersh won the Pulitzer Prize in 1970 for his reporting exposing the My Lai massacre and cover-up during the conflict in Vietnam. Hersh is also noted for his coverage of Watergate, revealing the secret U.S. bombing campaign in Cambodia, and the torture of prisoners by the CIA at the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq.
Naturally, U.S. officials and government agencies deny the claims made in Hersh’s article. Regardless of who is responsible for the explosions in the Baltic Sea, what is clear is the ecological effects of war reach far beyond the battlefield.
After months of investigations by international government agencies searching for the perpetrators of the sabotage, scientists are discovering the impacts of the bombing and the massive gas release.
Experts estimate the shockwave produced by the three explosions killed marine life within a 2.5-mile radius while causing hearing damage to wildlife within a radius of over 30 miles.
More than 275,000 tons of seafloor sediment were disturbed, stirring up contaminates like lead and other toxic chemicals used in anti-fouling paint applied to the hulls of ships.
Additionally, the area where the explosions occurred is near a dumping ground for chemical weapons.
While scientists think the environmental impacts on the water column will remain isolated to the immediate area of the gas release, effects on the climate will likely result from the massive input of greenhouse gases rising into the atmosphere. The 32 billion pounds of methane released is equal to one year of methane releases in Sweden and one-third of total annual greenhouse emissions in Denmark.
The bombing of the Nord Stream is directly connected to the war in Ukraine. Preventing Russia from selling natural gas to Germany and the rest of Europe outweighed the degradation of marine habitats more than 1,400 miles from Ukraine.
Nuclear and chemical weapons have long caused environmental devastation far from battlefields. The pipeline sabotage is a prime example of how military tactics prioritize outcomes, and the environment is near the bottom of that list.