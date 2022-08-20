The northern flicker (Colaptes auratus) is a large woodpecker native to much of North America. Unlike many woodpecker species that require forested regions, flickers thrive in open areas with scattered trees. In Indiana, flickers are found throughout the year. However, there is some migration with birds from Canada and the northern tier of the United States moving south for the winter.
The plumage of northern flickers is very attractive and ornate. All northern flickers have a spotted breast and belly, a black crescent between the neck and the breast, a black and brown striped back and a gray and tan head. The birds that breed in Indiana are the yellow-shafted form with golden feathers underneath the wings and the tail. The yellow-shafted form also sports a red crescent on the back of the neck and a black mustache on the male. In western North America, the red-shafted form has salmon feathers beneath the wings and tail and lacks the red crescent, and the male has a red mustache.
Flickers differ from other woodpeckers in that they spend much of their time feeding on the ground. During the warm portion of the year, their diet is heavily focused on ground-dwelling ants. Their long tongues that may extend 2 inches beyond their bill are used to extract ant larvae in the ground. They may also feed on other insects including termites, caterpillars and beetles. Flickers occasionally capture flying insects, such as grasshoppers, in the air. In the summer, fall and winter, flickers add fruits and berries to their diet. In the winter, seeds and nuts may be consumed.
Like other species of woodpecker, flickers excavate a cavity in standing dead trees for nesting. The eggs rest on a bed of wood chips produced during excavation. The female lays five to eight eggs that both sexes help incubate. The young hatch in 11 to 16 days and are fed by their parents in the cavity for about four weeks. They may continue to forage with their parents after they fledge.
Flickers have a variety of loud calls, the most common being a rapid rattling wik-wik-wik-wik-wik-wik sound that rises and falls in pitch. Other common calls are a squeaky wicka-wicka-wicka-wicka call and a sharp kleeer. Both sexes drum on resonant trees, producing about 25 strikes per second.
Flickers commonly breed near human habitation, often feeding on ants in lawns. The scattered trees in parks, pastures and residential areas provide ideal habitat for flickers. They frequently visit bird feeders, particularly in the winter. While suet is the most favored food provided in feeders, they also will visit for cracked corn and sunflowers.
Unfortunately, flickers have declined considerably in recent decades. While all the reasons for this decline are not known, competition for nest sites with European starlings is likely one of them.