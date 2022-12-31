Most Hoosiers who grew up in the 1950s and ’60s can remember a time when coming home from school meant going outdoors to play. A local wooded area, stream or pond could be especially enticing. For those who lived in the country or on the edge of town, there was no shortage of fencerows that harbored rabbits, birds, insects and small mammals. Wildflowers (better known as weeds) were abundant in abandoned lots; even vegetable gardens had their own array of interesting insects. My favorite after-school activity in good weather was tree climbing. I spent literally hours in the top of our old silver maple, surveying my little kingdom in south Marion.
Those islands of native plants and wildlife are rapidly disappearing. The trees I climbed as a kid are long gone, disappearing under the growing manicured campus of Indiana Wesleyan University. The same fate met the fields, fencerows, and small woodlots surrounding the campus. The expanding man-made environment of south Marion is a story being repeated on a massive scale all over the state. The northeast side of Indianapolis is a prime example. Farmland, pasture and undeveloped ground is being converted at breath-taking speed; land that was once home to native plants and animals is simply disappearing.
Loss of habitat is the primary reason that we are losing our wild companions. Nearly two thirds of all animal species alive on the planet are insects. Because insects are near the base of the food chain, they feed populations of fish, birds and amphibians. As natural areas are converted into manmade habitats, the toll on insects has been drastic. Changing climate conditions and introduction of chemicals (like Roundup) are impacting insect survival as well. Credible studies conclude that we have lost a quarter of all insects in just the past 30 years.
How can the average person help to preserve the “wild” that we have left? One option is to purchase the “blue” environmental license plate. Since the Indiana Heritage Trust license plate program was established in 1992, the money has been used to preserve over 71,000 acres of land, water and wildlife habitat in Indiana. The plate costs $40; BMV keeps $15 for processing and handling and every remaining dollar goes toward land conservation.
All Indiana counties have one or more land trusts operating to purchase or protect natural areas in that county. Our local land trust is the Red-tail Land Conservancy, headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. RLC’s Growing Home program encourages area residents to deliberately choose native plantings that wildlife, especially pollinators, need for survival. The goal of this program is to transform backyards and gardens in East Central Indiana into “pocket habitats”: tiny oases of native Indiana plants that offer food and cover to small species of wildlife.
Leaving some habitat for wildlife requires a conscious strategy; it won’t happen by itself.