Spring makes me long to travel. I want to explore new places, learn about different plants and animals, and spend time with family and friends. As I make plans for summer travel I’ve been asking friends for their advice. The world is filled with so many places to explore: the neighborhood park, the next state or across the world. Where will you go this year?
We can get caught up in thinking that a vacation involving nature must be big and bold to be worth taking. A trip to the Caribbean or the West Coast simply is not feasible for most people. What other options could you find that are filled with just as much discovery? I suggest you do as I have, and ask your friends.
Asking a variety of people about their favorite outdoor adventure spot gives you so many possibilities to choose from. What about a long hike or bike ride along the Monon trail? Perhaps this is the year you finally get an annual pass for Indiana’s State Parks. I’ve always loved visiting Turkey Run, but Shades is a wonderful option for those who want to experience their nature a little more raw.
What would it be like to visit the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee this year? I’ve been there and hiked to the top of Clingman’s Dome at 6,643 feet. It was amazing! As I climbed higher and higher along the trail I walked into a cloud, and then back out of it. At the peak I watched the clouds roll over the mountain tops and saw brief glimpses of the sun peeking through. I would not have been brave enough to try this myself if one of my friends hadn’t first told me about how amazing it was. This is the kind of nature-play that I enjoy as an adult.
Where else would you go if you could? My youngest daughter dearly wants to visit Scotland. I’ve always longed to go to Germany. We both want to go to Canada and visit Prince Edward Island, the setting for the Anne of Green Gables books by L.M. Montgomery. All of these adventures require a lot more planning, and a passport!
For many of us, the past two years have been really hard. COVID-19 has kept us at home or having mini adventures on our own when what we’ve longed for is the freedom to explore the wide open world with our friends.
This year, find a way to say “yes” when your friends ask you to join them for outdoor adventures! Set aside the heaviness that lingers.
Even if you don’t travel overseas, you might enjoy the beaches of Lake Michigan at the Indiana Dunes, or find a new favorite state park to add to your list. Search out local parks with great playgrounds for your kids, or ones with great walking paths where you and your special someone can enjoy a leisurely stroll. Adventures await!