Two of the driving forces in evolution are the processes of competition and cooperation. Examples of both life forces can be found everywhere. When food is abundant and environmental conditions are favorable, cooperation and competition are well balanced, and life goes on. When organisms are stressed by excessive heat, drought, crowding or lack of food, their ability to cooperate can give them a huge survival advantage.
When Darwin published his book “On the Origin of Species” in 1859, he laid out the premise that competition between individuals for scarce resources results in the “survival of the fittest,” with the less well-adapted individuals succumbing to environmental pressure, and the genes of the most fit being passed on to succeeding generations. For example, moths with colors or patterns that blend in with their surroundings are better able to escape predation. Over time, the genes of the best camouflaged moths will predominate.
Toward the end of his career, Darwin admitted that he had understated the value of cooperation between individuals as it affects their long-term survival. Not only does competition result in the survival of the fittest, the ability to cooperate gives individuals a survival advantage. In human terms, one could say that two minds are better than one. Raw strength possessed by one individual can be overcome by the cooperative efforts of two weaker individuals. The ability to cooperate with others is a survival skill not to be underestimated.
Biologists know that trees communicate with each other through an underground network of mycorrhizae, or rootlike fibers of fungi that live in association with their roots. A mature tree in one part of the woods can communicate with trees a considerable distance away that it is under attack from insects, giving neighboring trees a kind of warning. Jane Goodall, pre-eminent primatologist and observer of chimpanzee behavior in the wild, tells the story of two sub-dominant males ganging up on an alpha male to knock him out of the leadership position. In most observed cases of rivalry, the alpha male battles it out with a single challenger.
Meerkats are mammals that live in the harsh conditions of the Kalahari Desert of southern Africa. If they didn’t live in such highly interdependent communities, they could not survive. One meerkat always stands guard if the others are sleeping. They groom each other, share food, huddle together for warmth, and share child-rearing duties. No group in the world, however, can beat the social insects (bees, wasps and ants) for success. They live in highly organized colonies referred to by E.O. Wilson as “the little things that run the world.”
As human societies begin to face the daunting challenges of world-wide climate change, and human beings must migrate to find more suitable living space, it will become imperative that we learn to cooperate if we are to survive as a species.