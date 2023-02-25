PENDLETON — State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter has announced the promotion of Trooper Nicholas Albrecht to the rank of sergeant, where he will serve as a squad supervisor for the Pendleton District.
Albrecht is a native of Randolph County, and graduated from Winchester Community High School in 2011. After graduation, he attended Ivy Tech Community College in Muncie until 2013.
In 2014, he graduated from the 74th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy and was assigned to the Versailles District. While at the Versailles District, Albrecht was assigned to primarily patrol in Ripley and Dearborn Counties. During his assignment at the Versailles District, he attended advanced investigation school to assist district detectives. In 2016, Albrecht received the Ripley American Legion Police Officer of the Year award. In 2019, he received an award for his heroic actions stemming from an incident in 2017, when he was fired upon by a man suspected of domestic violence. The man eventually surrendered peacefully after a lengthy standoff with police.
In 2020, Albrecht transferred to the Pendleton District where was assigned road patrol in Randolph, Wayne, and Union Counties and later the north zone of Madison, Delaware, and Randolph Counties. During his career, he has been a member of the Tactical Intervention Platoon Team, Field Training Officer, and a Firearms and Tactical Medicine Instructor. He received the Trooper of the District award for Pendleton District in 2020.
In his new role, he will supervise and mentor a squad of troopers assigned to the Pendleton District.
Albrecht resides in Delaware County with his wife, Abby, and his daughter, Remi.