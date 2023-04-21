ANDERSON — The Sorting Hat has spoken, a verdict is in. Indiana is a Gryffindor state, according to data derived from The Toy Zone, a toy reviewing site aimed at pairing kids with the best toy possible.
This means Hoosiers scored higher in extroversion, a trait associated with being sociable and sometimes impulsive.
Extroversion is one of the traits associated with a series of so-called universal personality traits called "The Big Five," according to a medically-reviewed article from VeryWell Mind, a publication dedicated to mental health education.
Other traits are openness, neuroticism, agreeableness, and conscientiousness.
Other Gryffindor states include Louisiana, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Texas and Kansas, according to The Toy Zone's report.
Slytherin and Ravenclaw were the top two houses in the U.S., with about 15 states each.
Slytherins scored higher in neuroticism, meaning they could be anxiety prone and lack resilience; Ravenclaws scored higher in openness, a trait associated with being adventurous and curious.
Twitter users from each country and state were sampled with a personality inventory tool that picks up traits from language used.
From there, traits were assigned to a house.
Nearly 5 million tweets were sampled, according to the report.
The report was inspired by research from the University of California which sought to correlate different houses with established personality traits, namely the Big Five.
The results were said to partially support the above claim. However, the authors say the link between houses and personality traits is minor.
"Being a member of a particular Hogwarts House does not reliably predict the relative positioning on personality measures," according to the UC report.
With the exception of Slytherin, the authors said not much could be learned about someone's personality based upon their assigned house.