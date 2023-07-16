INDIANAPOLIS — When musicologists write about the late jazz and big band composer Duke Ellington they often try to uncover the real character behind his song “Sophisticated Lady.”
Some say it was Ellington’s mother. Others think it was a composite of three grade school teachers.
His son Mercer, also a talented musician, wrote that those sophisticated ladies included his mother as well as a Cotton Club dancer and another dancer who appeared in the movie “Black and Tan Fantasy.”
Adding to the riddle is the fact that Ellington was mainly a composer and arranger, not the one who penned the words to some of his compositions. In this case, lyricist Mitchell Parish added the story of a disillusioned lady — which didn’t match Ellington’s original idea for a sophisticated lady.
The “lady” may be his compositions or the writing process. After all, his autobiography was titled “Music is My Mistress.” That’s part of a quote of his which ends with “And she plays second fiddle to no one.”
You can decide all this at Beef & Boards’ current production of “Sophisticated Ladies,” which runs through Aug. 20. The show is a showcase of Ellington songs split historically into two acts. It hit Broadway in 1981 and ran for just shy of two years, initially starring dance great Gregory Hines, Judith Jamison and Phyllis Hyman.
The first act focuses on his 1920s Harlem period; the second heads into the years beyond as his fame grew internationally. But this retrospective is not a bio, a narrative or even a show with much continuity tying songs together.
It is a celebration of the music in his life.
Key to all this are the singers, dancers and musicians at Beef & Boards. The excellent band, all onstage, are one tight, unifying factor. The constantly-changing costumes can be stunning at times.
The second act during the first Saturday of the run was dimmed by microphone problems especially amid a key solo on “I Got It Bad.”
Shining throughout, however, is Darius-Anthony Robinson who eases into his vocals with refined soul; his refreshing mood-setting style is complemented by Tiffany Gilliam’s brassy energy in “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore” and “Love You Madly.” In separate songs, she does the same with Joseph Perkins Jr. and Sean Blake.
There’s also a cute scat In “Bli-Blip” and a well-synced soft shoe to “Perdido.”
The life of Act 2 may start with the card shuffling mime of “Ko-Ko” which turns into a poker game and a taken man getting caught with another woman to which the woman cheated sings “I’m Checking Out — Goombye.” It’s the flow between songs we’ve been looking for.
As all this comes together, two hours won’t allow a full view of the wide-ranging genius of Duke Ellington. Yet this is a pleasant remembrance of the impact that one composer had on music.
With all the technology now available to musicians (Auto-tune, digital audio workstations, sampling, etc.) “Sophisticated Ladies” reminds us of a brilliant composer and arranger whose talent is sorely missed these days.