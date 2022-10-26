INDIANAPOLIS — A precocious teenage city girl falls for a Midwestern boy. Her parents are troubled, recognizing that their daughter is growing up. They re-evaluate their roles in life and the wife questions her marriage.
This may not seem the stuff of a musical comedy. But the married parents are Gomez and Morticia Addams, the cartoon-inspired heads of a dark-humored household that includes daugh-ter Wednesday, her mischievous brother Pugsley and “dead”-pan butler Lurch.
They come together for a night in “The Addams Family,” a macabre and satirical take on the American family playing through Nov. 20 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, 9301 Michigan Road, Indianapolis. New shows have been added as near sell-outs are expected.
The Broadway production of “Addams” opened in 2010 starring Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth in the lead roles. It was nominated for two Tony Awards and ended up winning a Drama Desk for set design.
The first act is packed with devilish wit setting up a first-time meeting between the Ad-dams and the Beinekes, whose son is Wednesday’s boyfriend. To get to the bottom of their feel-ings, mom Alice Beineke accidentally drinks a truth serum. During dinner, true feelings surface, perhaps the moment when the musical goes askew, wandering slightly from the comic dark side to a dark side of marriage.
The traditional family Beinekes are out of place in the Addams home. However, their Midwestern innocence contrasts well against the twisted family they are meeting.
As Morticia, Jill Kelly Howe shines like a black diamond, dressed in a sleek dark dress with hip length hair. Her arms, covered in the long-sleeved dress, float to emphasize certain moods. As Wednesday, Shelbi Berry has a lovely voice for her softer ballads and moves effort-lessly between lovestruck teen and edgy goth. B&B veteran Eddie Curry may have a spotty Spanish accent but his timing is characteristically impeccable and tugs at a few hearts in saving his marriage and in supporting Wednesday in “Happy Sad” and “Not Today.”
Howe has great fun opening Act II with the show’s highlight number, “Just Around the Number,” a tongue-in-0cheek list of ways to die complete with a ghostly dance line. And, as silly as it sounds, Uncle Fester (Kurt Perry) benefits from special effects puppetry when singing of a real love for the moon.
Songs in the second act wander into drippy love lyrics. But the show never loses its satire poking fun at the American family.
If you go into “The Addams Family” as a straight-laced audience member, you might come out a bit twisted. Happy Halloween!