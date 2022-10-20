INDIANAPOLIS — From the moment that the musical “Anastasia” begins, there are clear signs it strives to be an epic tale.
It’s centered on the true 1918 execution of the ruling Romanov family in Russia by Bolshevik revolutionaries. Performers are draped in costumes quick-changing between peasant and royalty. There’s love stories that range from a couple thrown together by a scam to love of country.
There’s even an unexpected ballet set to “Swan Lake.”
But it is hard to forget that Russia, while opulent in history, has a bullying background going right up through this year’s invasion of Ukraine.
The musical, part of the Broadway in Indianapolis series, is at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre in Indianapolis through Oct. 23.
The show is based not only on the real-life revolution but on the 1956 film starring Ingrid Bergman and the 1997 animated 20th Century Fox film. In each, the lead character, Anya, suffers from amnesia and is unsure of her royal connections.
That’s when two Russians, Dmitry and Vlad, step in with hopes of transforming Anya into Anastasia, the young Romanov grand duchess rumored to have survived the execution.
Audience members do not need to know Russian history to enjoy the spectacular show though it helps to know the basics. We tried to give a pre-show lesson to our 8-year-old granddaughter; she had numerous questions afterwards.
Anya is played with charm and sincerity by Veronica Stern; her featured solo “In My Dreams” is captivating. Each song has cautious phrasing, every word is clear.
Anya’s love interest becomes Dmitry, performed with dedication by Willem Butler. Dmitry’s lovable pal, Vlad (Bryan Seastrom), offers the relief of humor very much needed at times when the trio is confronted with Bolshevik realities. He is in search of a former love, Countess Lily (a glorious Madeline Raube).
Second acts can often drag with filler material. But not in Seastrom and Raube’s hilarious physicality in “The Countess and the Common Man,” showing they might just be capable of carrying a comedy on their own.
Finally, Gerri Weagraff as Anastasia’s long-suffering grandmother, known as the Dowager Empress, becomes the true heart of the story. She has mourned for years hoping to find Anastasia. Weagraff shifts emotions expertly from bitterness to confusion to trust.
I won’t tell more of the story since it relies on an audience’s wish for a myth to be true. In short, “Anastasia” is an epic that shines from the moment the curtain rises.