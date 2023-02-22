INDIANAPOLIS — The past, however painful to some, is always ripe for musical comedy when it comes to Broadway.
For example, we feel discomfort over early 1960s racial prejudices and weight stigmas.
But in the Tony-winning musical “Hairspray,” we can sing and dance away our ill ease because the story constantly references segregation and finds a suitable solution by allowing white and black kids to dance together on an “American Bandstand”-like TV show.
There’s really nothing to criticize in this spirited show now playing at Old National Centre in Indianapolis. It is finely tuned with choreography, color and messaging.
It might be a wonder then how “Hairspray” has endured from a 1988 comedy movie, a 2002 eight-Tony Broadway musical, a second movie in 2007 and a seemingly endless U.S. theater tour.
It survives due to its campy feel-good tone.
The seriousness of the times, set in 1962 Baltimore, is also diminished by the characters of an adorable Tracy Turnblad whose size is the source of bullying and her mother, Edna, which has been played by males, large males, tall males, that hardly fit the motherly stereotype.
To that end, Andrew Levitt is a marvelous choice as Edna. His facial mannerisms fit every mood and his heft, dressed as a woman, adds to the visuals but never to the point where we laugh solely at his size. We laugh at his vocal shifts and his expressions. By the way, Levitt as performed as drag queen Nina West and competed in the 11th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” where he won Miss Congeniality.
Tracy Turnblad, sweetly played by Niki Metcalf, drives the push for integration among teenaged dancers at “Corny Collins TV Show.” Tracy’s efforts are almost foiled by a bigoted producer.
The vocals are rich but need to be boisterous as most songs are accompanied by dancers. Actor Sandie Lee, as the owner of a record store, turns in a Sam Cooke-like prayer, “I Know Where I’ve Been,” with commitment and dedication singing, “Use that pride in our hearts to lift us up to tomorrow.”
And, while some references are dated for today’s teens — Perry Como, Eva Marie Saint and “Frankie Avalon had his favorite Mouseketeer” — the energy of the songs rolls so fast we don’t have time to dissect them.
As noted above, there are no criticisms of this production that confronts racism and weight stigma by uniting audience members by mixing reality with dance, song and comedy.