INDIANAPOLIS — Surrounded by soothing vistas of oceans and beaches. Adrift in an easy-going lifestyle. No need to make hard decisions.
I could be defining island life. But it’s the essence of the musical ”Escape to Margaritaville,” an island-boys-meet-city-girls love story featuring the laidback songs of Jimmy Buffett. The almost two-and-a-half hour show is now playing at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, 9301 Michigan Road in Indianapolis, through Oct. 2.
Here, the audience is considered tourists covered in oil. So they probably don’t need to know much more than the premise, or expect much more in regards to a storyline either. But first things first.
Yes, it helps to know Buffett’s songs. At the start of the second act, a volcano is erupting; I wish I had known the lyrics of Buffett’s “Volcano” to understand that there is no real panic amid this impending disaster but the lyrics point to more of a casual concern about what impact the lava will have on the next shipment of rum. By the way, the cast’s Caribbean accents don’t add anything and muck up some spoken lines.
However, being familiar with Buffett tunes adds richer flavor and humor.
While the cast makes every effort to keep this tale lighthearted, the two main stars might be working too earnestly on their performances. The boy-gal dates are more flirtatious, even humorless.
A better twosome are Cincinnati girl Tammy (a genuinely funny Hannah Elizabeth Boswell) and island bartender Brick (Brett Mutter); wait until you see the stout Mutter tap dance.
“Escape” tends to mimic jukebox musicals like “Mamma Mia!,” which is sillier in plot, or “Motown the Musical,” the glossed-over bio of Berry Gordy’s life. This story is crammed, jammed and shaped around pop songs. In fact, most of the side stories — such as the island drunk looking for a salt shaker — are molded to the Act 1 finale of “Margaritaville."
But you know what?
I wish I had tailgated sipping margaritas while sitting on a lawn chair in the parking lot or at home before Ubering to Beef & Boards.
There is a sweet pleasantness to a stage musical, such as this one, that has the simple mission of giving its audience a license to chill.