For more than 20 years Anderson University has had dance as part of its curriculum. As unlikely as that would have seemed in an earlier version of AU, dance has become one of the university’s premier programs.
Christine Colquitt Thacker, assistant professor of dance ,believes in building dancers, pairing the highest level of dance technique available with a caring Christian approach that develops the dancer holistically in body, mind and spirit. She knows of what she speaks…
An accomplished teacher and performer, Thacker’s love of dance began at the tender age of 3. By her 15th birthday she was dancing professionally. After graduating from high school, she earned a degree in dance pedagogy from Butler University. After college, Thacker joined a professional company, working her way up as a member of the corps, to principal dancer, to assistant director. Her art took her on many national and European tours, performing for heads of state, all while offering her gift of dance as a teacher to aspiring dancers when she was not performing.
Once she retired as a professional and wondered about next steps, serendipity intervened in a call from Anderson University to interview for a position in its fledgling dance department. The rest, as they say, is history. Called to teach, Christine would mold dancers as she had been.
The dance world is a family of sorts. Companies and schools share with one another by sending guest faculty to set pieces, holding master classes, lending dancers as guest artists and taking residencies. Anderson University has strong relationships with companies such as Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre of Indianapolis, Inlet Dance Company of Cleveland, and Deeply Rooted Dance Theater in Chicago. All of these share the same mission and vision of AU’s program, and all have as their goal to see dancers grow as a person and an artist.
A wonderful working relationship can be seen in action the first weekend in April as Ballet 5:8 of Chicago comes to Anderson for a performance of their new work, “Reckless,” on April 3rd at 3 p.m. at Reardon Auditorium. Julianna Rubio Slager, co-founder of Ballet 5:8, allows the Biblical person of Gomer, wife to the prophet Hosea, to narrate the tragic and misunderstood realities of human trafficking. Sadly, this centuries old issue still plays in society even now. The story, told through dance, will be moving and dramatic.
This is the perfect capstone to a weekend of dance as Anderson University presents Spring into Dance, which will be performed on April 1 at 7:30 p.m., and April 2, at 2:30 p.m. All performances take place at Reardon Auditorium and will be pieces set by AU Dance faculty, an eclectic collection of dancers, that will produce a very eclectic program, including classical ballet, contemporary ballet, modern dance, jazz and even tap. All genres are taught and performed as dancers, in Thacker’s words, “must be able to do everything and must be able to do it well. As a program, AU Dance strives to be multi-focused and multi-talented; it is the secret to being a true working artist.”
Another opportunity within AU Dance is its 4th annual Diversity Dance Festival to be held April 11 through 13. Thacker, along with colleague Erich Yetter created the festival, which is a celebration of cultural dance styles. Classes are taught by diverse and distinguished members of the dance community. Included in the festival is a forum, “Dance in Color: Conversations in Black and White.” This is a discussion that is free and open to the public and covers important topics for dancers of color and all dancers and administrators who are interested in creating a more equitable and open concert dance experience for everyone. Panelists, friends and colleagues of Thacker will attend virtually and are from such well-known companies as Alvin Ailey American Dance Company of New York, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater of Chicago, The Dance Theater of Harlem and Swarthmore College of Pennsylvania. The Diversity Dance Festival brings needed perspective to the evolving world of dance and dancers.
