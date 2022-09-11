Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. High 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.