Indiana’s guide to outdoor recreation is available online at www.in.gov/dnr/files/indiana-recreation-guide-2022.pdf.
The Department of Natural Resources’ 2022 Indiana Recreation Guide has information about state parks, forests, lakes, fish and wildlife areas, nature preserves, state park inns and other state properties.
Also, the state’s fishing guide is available at www.in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/fishing/fishing-guide-and-regulations/.
Soon, free printed copies of each will be available at local retail outlets, state parks, lakes and other DNR properties.
