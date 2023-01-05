We had our employee and board of directors Christmas party at my house the Tuesday before Christmas. This was a wonderful time for us all to interact.
We certainly have a nice group of young, enthusiastic and caring employees. One young lady told me she cannot wait to get to work every morning. I am sure our dogs and cats feel this warmth.
The last week of 2022 was a fantastic week for our shelter animals. We adopted six dogs and five cats to wonderful homes. An older deaf dog Clark, who was found wandering the streets of Anderson has gone to a foster. Clark is a sweet boy that looks like a golden bear.
The Daleville Police Department called about a kitten that was found in the freezing storm during Christmas. They said it was unresponsive, Nikki told them to take it to the Anderson VCA thinking it would need to be euthanized. VCA thought it could be saved.
They estimated his bill to be $700 to $950. Nikki told them to save the little guy. The money was raised within the hour. He is doing well! His name is Combs after the officer that brought him to the VCA. Nikki says he is feisty and loves the other cats.
This year is an exciting anniversary for our shelter! We are celebrating 50 years since our incorporation. At the 2023 Fur Ball we will have original founders in attendance as well as a founder’s daughter and husband flying in from Arizona. We certainly will have much to be proud of that night.
The 50 years have not been easy but the shelter board has persevered along with the employees. There were times when we were not sure if we would be able to keep our doors open and even times when we were not sure if we would be able to feed our animals.
Blessings always came and we worked hard and struggled. My philosophy has always been to have the best food, medical care and caring employees.
Our facility is certainly not fancy. We have made some big improvements such as our new outdoor runs that were completed last summer and our roaming cat barn. We acquired the property next door to the south.
We bought it at a tax auction, and the mayor was kind enough to put it in their blight program. I wrote a grant that was accepted, and now we have a beautiful grassed-in area for our dogs to run free.
We are hoping in the near future to have a new office building with room for a board room/education room and cat facility. Our little house has been wonderful, but it was built in 1912 and has many structural issues. We also need updating in our dog kennels. We feel positive this will come soon.
Our hearts are full when we think of the thousands of animals and people we have helped throughout the years. Thank you to all who have helped us in the journey.