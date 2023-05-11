INDIANAPOLIS — Phillip Crawshaw earned a minor in dance at Anderson University in 2010.
Abigail Simmon, seeking a career in musical theatre, also graduated from Anderson University but in 2019.
And young Lucy Featherston, 11, of Kokomo, began her theater career at age 9.
All three have found themselves in the stage production of “Beauty and the Beast” which runs May 18 through July 9 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis.
The musical follows Belle and the Beast, who is Prince Adam trapped under a magic spell, as are various servants in the prince’s castle such as Mrs. Potts, the head of the kitchen who has been turned into a teapot, and her child, Chip, a chipped teacup.
Crawshaw portrays a pepper shaker.
“The main challenge with Beef & Boards is how quickly the process goes. We begin, learn and open a show within a 14-day period,” Crawshaw said.
“The rewards, specifically ‘Beauty and the Beast’ or any Disney show, are the kids’ reactions and even seeing them dress up as their favorite characters. While I was in ‘Newsies,” it was adorable seeing them wear little caps and looking like us, and in Beauty, seeing them dress up like Belle or the Beast,”
After Anderson University, Crawshaw pursued a masters degree in clinical mental health counseling and worked in that field for a year before returning to dance professionally for nine and a half years. That included two and a half years with Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre in Carmel under the direction of Gregory Hancock and seven years with Dance Kaleidoscope in Indianapolis under the direction of David Hochoy.
“As I give AU credit for where my love of dance began, these two men pushed me beyond belief to become the dancer and artist I am today,” Crawshaw said.
He added, “While I was at AU, the small-knit community within the classes and professors were what helped me through the difficult times. At the time, the program wasn’t big at all, so I was able to get more hands-on attention from my professors.”
Abigail Simmon is in the ensemble. Although her day job is as an administrative assistant for a pediatric dentist. She also works for a local entertainment company called Happily Ever After Productions where she portrays multiple characters for children's parties, and local events.
“My favorite party story is one of my most memorable. I was doing a Belle party, and as I was leaving the party the mom mentioned that the little girl had a present for me. It was a book about world history that she wanted to give me because Belle loves reading,” Simmon recalled.
“The mom also wrote me a note about how grateful she was and that children needed to believe in magic more than anything in these times. It is truly the sweetest thing I've ever been given at a party, and it reminded me of how our art can make a difference in the lives of those around us, and why being an artist is such a unique career,” she said.
In her second B&B show, Featherston is one of two Chips in the production.
“The role of Chip can be hard because you only see his face. Because of this, a challenge is having the right facial expressions. Chip is in a lot of scenes where he only has a few lines, so what you need is facial expressions. You have to react to most things with your face. That can be difficult sometimes,” she said.
She is a fifth-grader at Saints Joan of Arc and Patrick School. Last year, she played the role of Tiny Tim in “A Christmas Carol” at Beef & Boards.
“Acting is something I’ve never really been nervous about, but I think because in ‘A Christmas Carol’ there was a much bigger audience than community theater has. I’m really excited and happy to be a part of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and not as nervous. So yes…..it has gotten easier,” she said.
She acknowledged that, at 11, she enjoys watching the Disney animated version of the show from 1991 when compared to the live action movie from 2017.
She said, “I honestly prefer the animated version. With animation it is easier to tell what a character’s feelings are. For example, Gaston being strong and a little selfish. The animation showed this in various ways, such as Gaston’s muscles getting bigger as he shows them off. In the live action version, you can’t really do this.”