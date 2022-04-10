TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, APRIL 10, the 100th day of 2022. There are 265 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2005, Tiger Woods won his fourth Masters with a spectacular finish of birdies and bogeys.
10 YEARS AGO
Rick Santorum quit the presidential race, clearing the way for Mitt Romney to claim the Republican nomination. Syrian troops defied a U.N.-brokered cease-fire plan, launching fresh attacks on rebellious areas.
On this date:
In 1866, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was incorporated.
In 1912, the British liner RMS Titanic set sail from Southampton, England, on its ill-fated maiden voyage.
In 1947, Brooklyn Dodgers President Branch Rickey purchased the contract of Jackie Robinson from the Montreal Royals.
In 1974, Golda Meir announced her resignation as prime minister of Israel.
In 2020, on Good Friday, Pope Francis presided over a torch-lit procession in St. Peter’s Square, which was otherwise empty because of the coronavirus; nurses and doctors were among those holding a cross.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Steven Seagal is 70.
Singer-producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds is 64.
Olympic gold medal speedskater Cathy Turner is 60.
R&B singer Kenny Lattimore is 55.
Actor-comedian Orlando Jones is 54.
Rapper Q-Tip (AKA Kamaal) is 52.
Actor Laura Bell Bundy is 41.
Singer Mandy Moore is 38.
Actor Haley Joel Osment is 34.
Country singer Maren Morris is 32.