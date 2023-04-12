“There are three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind.” — Mister Rogers
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12, the 102nd day of 2023. There are 263 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt died of a cerebral hemorrhage in Warm Springs, Georgia, at age 63; he was succeeded by Vice President Harry S. Truman.
10 YEARS AGO
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, visiting South Korea, delivered a stark warning to North Korea not to test-fire a mid-range missile while tamping down anxiety caused by a new U.S. intelligence report suggesting significant progress in the communist regime’s nuclear weapons program. Guan Tianlang, a 14-year-old from China, made history as the youngest player to make the cut in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event; despite being the first player at Augusta National to get hit with a one-shot penalty for slow play, Guan made the cut under the 10-shot rule at the Masters. American chess grandmaster Robert Byrne, 84, died in Ossining, New York.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1861, the Civil War began as Confederate forces opened fire on Fort Sumter in South Carolina.
In 1963, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested and jailed in Birmingham, Alabama, charged with contempt of court and parading without a permit. (During his time behind bars, King wrote his “Letter from Birmingham Jail.”)
In 1981, former world heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis, 66, died in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In 1985, Sen. Jake Garn, R-Utah, became the first sitting member of Congress to fly in space as the shuttle Discovery lifted off.
In 1990, in its first meeting, East Germany’s first democratically elected parliament acknowledged responsibility for the Nazi Holocaust, and asked the forgiveness of Jews and others who had suffered.
In 1992, after five years in the making, Euro Disneyland (now called Disneyland Paris) opened in Marne-La-Vallee, France, amid controversy as French intellectuals bemoaned the invasion of American pop culture.
In 2015, Hillary Rodham Clinton jumped back into presidential politics, announcing in a video her much-awaited second campaign for the White House.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer John Kay (Steppenwolf) is 79.
Actor Ed O’Neill is 77.
Talk show host David Letterman is 76.
Singer Pat Travers is 69.
Actor Andy Garcia is 67.
Country singer Vince Gill is 66.
Actor Alicia Coppola is 55.
Actor Shannen Doherty is 52.
Actor Marley Shelton is 49.
Rock musician Guy Berryman (Coldplay) is 45.