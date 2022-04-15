“Everything negative — pressure, challenges — is all an opportunity for me to rise.” — Kobe Bryant
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, APRIL 15, the 105th day of 2022. There are 260 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 15, 1912, the British luxury liner RMS Titanic foundered in the North Atlantic off Newfoundland more than 2 1/2 hours after hitting an iceberg; 1,514 people died, while less than half as many survived.
10 YEARS AGO
North Korea’s new leader, Kim Jong Un, gave his first public speech since taking power upon death of his father, Kim Jong Il, the previous December, portraying himself as a strong military chief unafraid of foreign powers.
Passengers and crew of the cruise ship MS Balmoral said prayers at the spot in the North Atlantic where the Titanic sank 100 years earlier.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln died nine hours after being shot the night before by John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theatre in Washington; Andrew Johnson became the nation’s 17th president.
In 1945, during World War II, British and Canadian troops liberated the Nazi concentration camp Bergen-Belsen. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who died on April 12, was buried at the Roosevelt family home in Hyde Park, New York.
In 1947, Jackie Robinson, baseball’s first Black major league player of the modern era, made his official debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers on opening day at Ebbets Field. (The Dodgers defeated the Boston Braves, 5-3.)
In 1955, Ray Kroc opened the first franchised McDonald’s restaurant in Des Plaines, Illinois.
In 2013, two bombs made from pressure cookers exploded at the Boston Marathon finish line, killing two women and an 8-year-old boy and injuring more than 260. Suspected bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev died in a shootout with police; his brother, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, was tried, convicted and sentenced to death. (A federal appeals court threw out the death sentence, but the Supreme Court reinstated it in March 2022.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Author and politician Jeffrey Archer is 82.
Rock singer-guitarist Dave Edmunds is 79.
Actor Michael Tucci is 76.
Writer-producer Linda Bloodworth-Thomason is 75.
Columnist Heloise is 71.
Actor-screenwriter Emma Thompson is 63.
Olympic gold, silver and bronze medal swimmer Dara Torres is 55.
Actor Danny Pino is 48.
Country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton is 44.
Actor-writer Seth Rogen is 40.