“Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I’m not sure about the universe.”
― Albert Einstein
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, April 2, the 92nd day of 2022. There are 273 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 2, 2005, Pope John Paul II died in his Vatican apartment at age 84.
10 YEARS AGO
A gunman killed seven people at Oikos University, a Christian school in Oakland, California. (The shooter, One Goh, died in 2019 while serving a life prison sentence.) The U.S. Supreme Court ruled, 5-4, that jailers may perform invasive strip searches on people arrested even for minor offenses. Kentucky won its eighth men’s national NCAA basketball title, holding off Kansas for a 67-59 victory.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson asked Congress to declare war against Germany, saying, “The world must be made safe for democracy.” (Congress declared war four days later.)
In 1986, four American passengers, including an 8-month-old girl, her mother and her grandmother, were killed when a terrorist bomb exploded aboard a TWA jetliner en route from Rome to Athens, Greece.
In 1992, mob boss John Gotti was convicted in New York of murder and racketeering; he was later sentenced to life, and died in prison.
In 1995, after a work stoppage lasting nearly eight months, baseball owners accepted the players’ union offer to play without a contract.
In 2020, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide passed the 1 million mark, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The captain of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier facing a coronavirus outbreak was fired after widely distributing a memo pleading for help; Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said Capt. Brett Crozier had demonstrated “poor judgment” in a crisis. (Modly himself would resign days later after facing a backlash over his harsh criticism of Crozier in remarks to the ship’s crew.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Emmylou Harris is 75.
Actor Sam Anderson is 75.
Actor Pamela Reed is 73.
Rock musician Dave Robinson (The Cars) is 73.
Country singer Buddy Jewell is 61.
Country singer Billy Dean is 60.
Actor Roselyn Sanchez is 49.
Actor Pedro Pascal is 47.
Actor Adam Rodriguez is 47.
Actor Bethany Joy Lenz is 41.
Country singer Chris Janson is 36.
Singer Aaron Kelly (“American Idol”) is 29.