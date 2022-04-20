“Life is really simple, but men insist on making it complicated.” — Confucius
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20, the 110th day of 2022. There are 255 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 20, 2010, an explosion on the Deepwater Horizon oil platform, leased by BP, killed 11 workers and caused a blow-out that began spewing an estimated 200 million gallons of crude into the Gulf of Mexico. (The well was finally capped nearly three months later.)
10 YEARS AGO
A judge ruled that George Zimmerman could be released on $150,000 bail while he awaited trial on a charge of murdering 17-year-old Trayvon Martin during a February 2012 confrontation in a Sanford, Florida gated community. (Zimmerman was acquitted.)
In Pakistan, a Bhoja Air Boeing 737-200 crashed while on approach to the main airport in Islamabad, killing all 127 people on board.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1912, Boston’s Fenway Park hosted its first professional baseball game while Navin Field (Tiger Stadium) opened in Detroit. (The Red Sox defeated the New York Highlanders 7-6 in 11 innings; the Tigers beat the Cleveland Naps 6-5 in 11 innings.)
In 1916, the Chicago Cubs played their first game at Wrigley Field (then known as Weeghman Park); the Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds 7-6.
In 1972, Apollo 16’s lunar module, carrying astronauts John W. Young and Charles M. Duke Jr., landed on the moon.
In 1999, the Columbine High School massacre took place in Colorado as two students shot and killed 12 classmates and one teacher before taking their own lives.
In 2003, U.S. Army forces took control of Baghdad from the Marines in a changing of the guard that thinned the military presence in the capital.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor George Takei is 85.
Actor Ryan O’Neal is 81.
Actor Jessica Lange is 73.
Actor Clint Howard is 63.
Olympic silver medal figure skater Rosalynn Sumners is 58.
Actor William deVry is 54.
Country singer Wade Hayes is 53.
Actor Shemar Moore is 52.
Actor Carmen Electra is 50.
Actor Joey Lawrence is 46.